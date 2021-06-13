Lomwe Prince bills his “suit” at more than half a million

The buy Malawi campaign has gone sour as local designer and musician Lomwe Prince has revealed a hefty price tag for his new design.

According to the designer, his new outfit is going at K600, 000. It follows his other product which he claims to have sold at K350, 000.

“Help me sell this new outfit. My latest design is going at K600,000,” he said through Facebook

Some people have said the cost of the outfit is not realistic considering Malawi’s economy. They believe it is way beyond the reach of ordinary Malawians.

“Tell him this designer that his asking price is worth a plot,” said Levi Mundie Thomas

“This is very expensive, I can’t buy,” said Reuben Aputire

However, some people have clapped for the designer for expressing confidence with his product.

“This is wonderful, he is confident with his design, I wish him all the best,” said Luke Mboma

Lomwe Prince claims that he used material of high quality on the product. He added that it is a good outfit which gives people comfort.