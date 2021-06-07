Zimbabwe-Malawi trade exhibition to be held this month

Thirty Zimbabwean companies will participate at a trade exhibition which be held in Malawi this month and which aims at increasing trade between Zimbabwe and Malawi.

According to Zimtrade – the National Trade Development and Promotion Organization of Zimbabwe – the exhibition will be held at Umodzi Park in Lilongwe from 21-24 June 2021 under the theme “Zimbabwe-Malawi Trade Exhibition: kulimbikitsa ubale pamalonda.”

The exhibition aims to diversify Zimbabwe’s exports in the Malawian market, generate new business leads and deals and ultimately, increase trade between Zimbabwe’s and Malawi.

“Malawi is also experiencing stable growth, and ‘now’ is an opportune time for exporters to engage with the country. The country’s socio-cultural landscape is relatively similar to that of Zimbabwe. Consumer preferences, purchasing habits and buying trends are also compatible. Zimbabwean exporters are, therefore, likely to find it easy to adapt to the Malawian market,” said Zimtrade in a statement.

Participants for the Solo Exhibition will be drawn from companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (confectionaries, tinned foods, processed foods and milk related products), Agricultural inputs and Implements, Household and Office furniture and Building and Construction sectors. Participating companies will be showcasing their products and services and will engage in organized B2B meetings with potential buyers or business partners.

On the opening day of the exhibition, participants will seek to discuss bilateral trade related matters. On the 23rd of June 2021, one of the exhibitors will also host an agricultural conference which will focus on matters related to irrigation development.

Zimbabwe’s main exports to Malawi in 2019 included corrugated paperboard; cement; iron and steel structures; packing containers of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres; rough wood; agrochemicals, seeds, maize and fish.

Zimbabwe’s imports from Malawi include soya-bean byproducts, unmanufactured tobacco, soya beans, groundnuts, maize, fibreboard, manufactured tobacco and plastic household articles.