Four companies renovate pharmacy at Nkhotakota Hospital

Four companies raised K8 million for renovation of Nkhotakota Hospital’s Pharmacy which was damaged by fire in October, 2020.

Ethco, Illovo Sugar Malawi, Garda World and Unitrans made contributions to rebuild the pharmacy.

Speaking durin handover ceremony on Friday, Acting District Council for Nkhotakota Ben Tohno thanked the companies for the timely response considering that the situation at the hospital was not pleasant.

Tohno added that the district hospital turned patients ward into a pharmacy which disturbed other operations at the health institution.

“We are very grateful as a district council; we will continue to be in good relationship with companies working in this district because our mandate it provide a conducive environment to our companies who are also our partners.

“We will continue working hand in hand with them so that Nkhotakota district should benefit from their existence,” he said.

Estate Support Services Manager for Illovo Sugar Malawi Jeromy Ngolombe said that the company makes sure that they put the welfare of their employees at heart as well as the surrounding community as such when the need arises, they respond to it on time.

Ngolombe went on to say that the district council asked the companies to assist the hospital because the council had insufficient resources and the way the companies responded to the project of building the pharmacy showed commitment and togetherness which is very needed by every community.

He added that Illovo Sugar Malawi Company has been supporting Nkhotakota District Hospital and the project of building of the pharmacy came during a second wave of covid-19 where much was needed including resources to support the facility.