What’s beef? Gwamba wishes Waxy Kay a happy birthday

Hip-hop artist Gwamba has shocked his followers having sent birthday best wishes to his `nemesis` Waxy Kay.

The rapper posted a picture of Waxy which he captioned, “Happy 22nd birthday Waxy Kay” earlier today

This, has shocked people as they expected Gwamba to spit venom at the 22-year-old for attacking him through a song called Bola Suffix, a few weeks ago.

The message has attracted a mixed reaction on social media. Some people believe Gwamba has exhibited maturity by responding to Waxy in a positive way while others view it as a marketing strategy.

“You have shown maturity and integrity by wishing him a happy birthday despite his childish criticism in the music industry,” said Alick Daliken.

“I`m an artist sometimes I do this for promo,” reads a comment by Facebook user identified as Fren Chie.

According to the Zazii star, he fired shots at Gwamba in response to his empty promises; he said the Better star promised to work with him on song which did not happen.

Some people have also said Gwamba has given the beef a deaf ear because it did not seem serious.

“This was not beef at all. If it was something serious, he could have responded,” said another Facebook user Ishmael