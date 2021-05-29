Karonga see off Wanderers

Mighty Wanderers suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Karonga United on Saturday afternoon, the second time the Nomads have lost to Karonga in the Tnm Super League this season.

In today’s game, Karonga scored their opener through Antony Mfune in the 51th minute before Chrispin Mhagana came from the bench as a substitute to score the second goal nine minutes from the end of the match.

At the end of the game, it was Karonga 2 – 0 Wanderers.

In a post-match interview, Dan Dzimkambani, coach for Karonga United, said he was happy to get two wins over the Nomads.

“I am happy indeed we beat them at their home and we beat them again here that’s very great. We trained hard for this game and yes we have what we wanted, but we can’t say we are there so let us wait and see,” said Dzimkambani.

In his reaction, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said his side didn’t play their usual style.

“In football, anything can happen. We lost many chances and ended up being punished. Let me just encourage my boys to focus in our next game tomorrow against Chitipa United,” said Mpinganjira.

The win for Karonga pushes them to fourth position replacing Ekwendeni Hammers with 27 points while Wanderers are on sixth position with 25 points.

Mighty Wanderers will on Sunday play Chitipa United at the Karonga Stadium.