Bullets register 10th win to close gap with log leaders

A strike in each half from Hassan Kajoke and MacFallen MNgwira inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a 2-0 victory over Ekwendeni Hammers to move within two points of log leaders Silver Strikers FC.

It was a match which was dominated by the visitors in the opening minutes but they were not clinical enough in front of goals.

Bullets suffered a massive blow in the 17th minute when left back Precious Sambani was substituted after suffering a knee ligament injury and he was replaced by John Lanjesi.

As the match progressed, Sammy Phiri nearly scored the opener in the 28th minute when his shot outside the penalty box missed Richard Chimbamba’s goal posts with an inch as Bullets’ defense was caught napping in the line of duty.

The action began to hit up towards the end of the half and the hosts made a breakthrough in the 40th minute when Hassan Kajoke scored from the spot after following Banda’s bad tackle on Nkhoma inside the penalty box, 1-0.

The visitors almost responded in style in the 43rd minute when Kaonga’ freekick inside Bullets’ defensive zone was headed at goal by Joseph Mbewe but the ball came off the woodwork before an intervention from Chimbamba who saved the situation for the People’s Team.

The second half started as the first half ended, with Ekwendeni Hammers in the ascendancy and looking more threatening.

Full back Kaonga was proving to be a threat down the left as he provided with and supplied crosses into the box, with his most dangerous ball in being met by Banda who hit the side netting in the 53rd minute.

Pasuwa made a double substitution in the 56th minute when he handed the newly signed Paul Kansungwi his first appearance for the club in place of Mike Mkwate whilst Chimango Kayira paved the way for Bright Munthali as Bullets opted to increase their attacking options in search for more goals whilst Khumbo Nyirenda and Brian Phiri replaced Edgar Mgagana and Eneya Banda for the visitors.

Chances were few and far between as the home side remained resilient at the back and did not trouble Majaga or the visitors’ backline.

With the clock ticking, Kajoke had a chance to wrap up the tie but could not get his effort on target as he blasted over the cross bar when he was found in a one on one situation with Majaga by Munthali.

Nkhoma and Seleman were replaced by Mkanda and MacFallen Mgwira as Bullets kept on increasing their attacking options.

In the 70th minute, Kansungwi almost opened his account with Bullets when he dribbled past Mustafa Mauluka, Emmanuel Kaunga and Harry Nyirenda before releasing a rocket which missed Majaga’s goal posts with an inch.

Ultimately, Bullets got the job done in the 77th minute when Mgwira finished off Kajoke’s cross to beat the advanced Majaga into the empty net, 2-0.

The win was a relief to Bullets who have now cut the gap to just two points.

The defending champions have 36 points from 18 games.

As for the visitors, they have dropped to 5th position with 26 points from 17 games.

At Nankhaka Stadium, a brace from Chifuniro Mpinganjira handed Blue Eagles a 2-0 win over relegation threatened Mzuzu Warriors FC.

The result sees the area 30 based side moving to 11th position with 19 points from 17 games whilst Mzuzu Warriors are stuck at the bottom with 14 points from the same number of games.