Mwase names 24-man squad to face Tanzania: Taonga Chimodzi included, Maxwell Gasten dropped

Flames Coach Meck Mwase has named a 24-man squad to play Tanzania in a friendly international match on 13th June, 2021 in readiness for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final and the forthcoming 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match against the Taifa Stars will be the first for the Flames after qualifying for the Afcon finals in March.

Mwase has recalled back Yamikani Chester who wasn’t part of the team that defeated South Sudan and Uganda in the Afcon qualifiers.

The Flames coach has also included Cyprus based midfielder Tawonga Chimodzi but he has overlooked the current TNM Super League leading scorer Maxwell Gasten Phodo.

He has also maintained his three goalkeepers who haven’t been active in their respective clubs.

However, Peter Banda has excused himself from the friendly match as he will be entering into negotiations with Moldovan side FC Sheriff for a new contract after his loan spell at the club is coming to an end next month.

Below is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers

1.Enerst Kankhobwe

2.William Thole

3.Brighton Munthali

Defenders

4.Limbikani Mzava

5.Charles Petro

6.Stanley Sanudi

7.Petro Cholopi

8.Precious Sambani

9.Nickson Nyasulu

10.Paul Ndlovu

11.Denis Chembezi

Midfielders

12.Chimwemwe Idana

13.Chikoti Chirwa

14.Chimango Kayira

15.Rafick Namwera

16.Tawonga Chimodzi

17. Yamikani Chester

18.Francisco Madinga

19.John Banda

20.Gerard Phiri Junior

Strikers

21.Vincent Nyangulu

22.Gabadihno Mhango

23.Richard Mbulu

24.Khuda Muyaba