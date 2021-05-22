Two cousins drown in same well in Mponela

Two cousins aged 39 and 41 have died at Mponela in Dowa after drowning in the same well.

Mponela police station public relations officer Inspector Kaitano Lubrino has identified the two as Devisoni Kaundama aged 41 and Zamveka Patasoni Chimdzeka, 39.

Gelsom Kapusitsa, 76, of Mumbwa Village, T/A Mponela in Dowa told police that his son Devisoni Kaundama who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol on May 17, 2021 drowned in a well and was buried on May 19.

“But they were surprised to discover that Zamveka Patasoni Chimdzeka, 39, who was the closest friend and a cousin to the deceased, was also missing,” said Lubrino.

A report was also made to Mponela Police Station where search party was instituted which led them to the same well. On the same day around 9:00pm, Chimdzeka body was found stuck in the mud beneath the well.

Postmortem conducted at Mponela Rural Hospital revealed that death occurred due to suffocation secondary to the drowning.

Inspector Lubrino further added that prior to the incident, some villagers at Malovu Trading Centre said they saw the two totally drunk and believe this could have contributed to their fate.

However, police could not establish if the two people drowned separately or at the same time.

Meanwhile, Mponela Police Station has appealed to all people who take liquor to drink responsibly in order to prevent such avoidable accidents.

Both Zamveka Patasoni Chimdzeka and Devisoni Kaundama hailed from Sese 2 Village, T/A Mponela in Dowa.