Malawi commemorates Midwives day

As Malawi commemorates International Day of the Midwives today, midwives in Malawi have called for increased investment in midwifery.

This year, the commemoration occurred at Kabudula Rural Hospital Lilongwe under the theme “Follow the Data; Invest in Midwives”.

Speaking during the event, Association of Malawian Midwives (AMAMI) President Keith Lipato said the situation in the industry is not good as one midwife attends to more than 50 women during delivery which is not recommended.

Lipato added that there is a need to put required resources for midwifery in place and this can be done through proper budget allocation.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health Charles Mwansambo commended the Midwives for working tirelessly during difficult times and encouraged the Midwives to continue with the hard work.

Mwansambo assured the Midwives that government is well aware of some of the challenges they are passing through such as transportation, accommodation and salary increment.

“We are aware that more than 50 percent of nurses and Midwives are not accommodated, government is still constructing houses for midwives under Umoyo Housing Project and we will try as much as possible to finish those projects,” he explained.

In her remarks, White Ribbon Alliance Programs and Education Manager Eya Gondwe assured that they will continue working with government to end the issue of high child mortality rate.

Judith Munero from Mwandama Health Centre under Zomba, one of the midwifes who received Certificate of excellency for outstanding dedication and performance of delivery of Midwifery care, expressed gratitude over the recognition and urged her fellow midwives to continue working hard with passion.

Munero further asked other Midwives to refrain from using aggressive language towards women in labour ward.