Made See shot in the arm

Young musician Medison ‘Made See’ Kapeni has grabbed the last laugh as FDH bank has honoured its promise of bankrolling his album project.

The lad received his dummy K1 million cheque earlier today, weeks after expressing his concern with the delay in getting funding for the project.

Last month, the Litiro star said he felt the institution and its brand ambassador Patience Namadingo used him for their own benefit.

In reaction to the news, some Malawians on Facebook have expressed satisfaction with the bank’s response to the artist’s complaints.

“Finally, don’t shove into people’s throats what they are not good at. Big up FDH,” said Yamiko Mhone.

Cherry Martinova believes Made See made a good move by expressing his concern. She wrote: “It’s good to raise the voice. Wishing him all the best.”

After parting ways with his manager Namadingo, the Blantyre based boy sealed another management deal Tionge Mhango, a Malawian who is based in the United States of America.

Now that the dust has settled, his followers are waiting in anticipation of his maiden music collection.