Jappie Mhango to continue sponsoring Volleyball League

Former Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) President Jappie Mtuwa Mhango has announced that he will continue sponsoring the K2 million Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL).

Mhango as a sole sponsor, made the announcement through James Kaunda, VAM president, that he will continue to support NRVL with a paramount aim of promoting the game of Volleyball in the region.

According to Kaunda, Mhango expects fruits that will put volleyball on international map and encourage youths to participate in the sport.

“It is indeed true that honorable Mhango has recommitted to his yearly pledge for NRVL, it is something that he believes through regional leagues the sport will be developed. Let them handle the sponsorship with care, and let the executive ensure that Volleyball is winning at the end of it all,” said Kaunda.

He added that NRVL believes the financial support is a sign of trust in the executive, and the committee will ensure that volleyball is developed to best the standards hence results will act a golden appreciation to the sponsor.

Meanwhile, NRVL has called on the corporate world and well-wishers to imitate Mhango in developing the sport through team and tournament sponsorship.

Mhango has been sponsoring NRVL since 2004.

The sponsorship means the North League will continue to be called Jappie Mhango Northern Region Volleyball League.

Preparations for the league are at advanced stage and over 15 teams have already expressed interest to register.