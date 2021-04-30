Bzyanzi Prison Chief dies in car crash

Officer in-Charge of Bzyanzi Juvenile Prison in Dowa died on Thursday night after his vehicle hit a tree and overturned several times.

The victim, Inspector Mpangaza, has died aged 43.

Dowa police spokesperson Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said the accident occurred at Senga village along Dzaleka-Dowa Turn-off M7 road. At the time, Mpangaza was driving a Nissan Hard Body Pick-up and was coming from the direction of Dowa Turn-off heading towards Dzaleka Camp.

Police believe Mpangaza was negotiating a curve but lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree, overturned several times and plunged into a drain.

Mpangaza sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Dowa District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He hailed from Kangona Village in the area of Traditional Authority Khombedza in Salima District.