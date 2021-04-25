Toast talks music, school: His new single in the offing

Award-winning hip-hop artist Toast has emphasized on the need for artists to attain education if they are to inspire the young ones.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Saturday, the rapper who is currently studying in Kenya said to be an educated influential figure is a recipe for positive impact.

“I just think being a rapper with a degree holds more weight for the younger people who look up to you,” he said.

Despite that he is studying, the rapper has found a way of balancing school and music. He told this publication that he focuses on music during holidays.

The Gold Chain star is set to release his new single entitled 150 soon. According to the rapper, the song has been inspired by a hip-hop award he claimed in 2018.

“I got inspired by my 2018 hip hop award to craft this song. Since then, I have that hunger to do more rap songs.”

Toast whose real name is Gomezgani Kambwiri has worked with a number of internationally recognised artists, in his music career. The list includes South Africa’s Kwesta, Gemini Major, and Angola’s G Baby Da Silva.

He believes there is remarkable progress in his music career considering his achievements in the industry; big name collaborations and recognitions.

Kambwiri has said his focus in music is to be the best version of himself.