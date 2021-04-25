Chiponda says Malawi still has adequate stocks of AstraZeneca vaccine

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has urged people to get COVID-19 vaccine saying the country has adequate stocks of the vaccine.

Kandodo made the remarks in a statement yesterday in the daily update on the Coronavirus situation.

She noted that the vaccination exercise is still in progress in all Government and CHAM facilities and she appealed to those that are aged 18 years and above to utilize this opportunity to get vaccinated.

“The public is further informed that we still have adequate stocks of vaccine in the country. It is important to note that to get protected from COVID-19 is critically important so as to avert severe illness or death. Getting vaccinated is one of the steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” said Kandodo.

Malawi vaccinated 4,730 people on Saturday and cumulatively 275,670 doses have been administered.

Currently, Malawi has 831 active cases with 14 new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours. There have also been 23 new recoveries and one new death.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,011 cases including 1,147 deaths 31,899 recoveries, representing 93.8%.