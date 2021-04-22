FAM to train Likoma teams

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) through Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) on Friday 23 will hold a daylong training for Likoma Island teams on Covid-19 measures ahead of the regional football restart.

In his remarks, NRFA General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu said they want teams from the Island to be equipped with Covid-19 basics and let them know that they are part of the northern region association.

“The main objective is to see that team representatives are equipped with Covid-19 basics in terms of management of the game, so that when the regional games restart all measures such as washing hands, sanitizing, disinfecting the pitches and social distance are followed.

“On top of that we want them to know that they are part of the Northern Region Football Association. As you are aware, transport is the only challenge that forces the island teams not to participate in the regional showcase but there is a lot of talent in there for example Moyale Barracks Ntopijo Njewa is one of the Island talent just to mention a few,” said Nyasulu.

Likoma Island has a league which is sponsored by an individual and Football Association of Malawi executive member Chimango Munthali pledged a whooping of K500,000 to boost the Island league.

“For the love of football and interest to help the Island teams I indeed pledged K500,000 to boost the league, as you know our brothers in there are lacking a lot of things especially in football entertainment so the money will help them,” he said.

He added that the association will restart football when the Government and FAM gives them a greenlight to go ahead. Last time 18 teams from the mainland districts also trained on Covid-19 measures ahead of the regional football restart in May 2021.