Mwase to be rewarded with new contract

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu says Flames Head Coach Meck Mwase will be given a new contract for guiding the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon next year.

Mwase’s future was hanging by a thread before registering back to back wins to take Malawi to Afcon finals for the first time in almost a decade.

And speaking after yesterday’s 1-0 win over Uganda at Kamuzu Stadium, Nyamilandu said Mwase has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is the right man for the team.

“He is a hero. The man is a hero. The last time, we went to Afcon was through Kinnah Phiri. We brought expatriates coaches but we never made it. When we brought Meck, he learnt very quickly from the last expatriate coach we had, built a fantastic team, very resilient and is open to ideas. We will be very stupid to let him go. We want to reward everyone who has been part of this success in befitting manner.

“He has earned his contract today. He has earned his job today. He has earned his right to coach the Flames today. Who else do you see at the moment with the fighting spirit, the hunger and the desire to do well? He has to go and prove his worthy at the Afcon. I don’t see anybody saying no to Meck, I don’t see my Executive Members saying no to him, he has earned his place today,” he said.

The win saw Malawi sealing the second position with ten points from six games, two above Uganda and two below Group B winners Burkina Faso.

In the Afcon campaign, Mwase registered three wins, one draw and two defeats.

He won against South Sudan 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium before back to back defeats to Uganda and Burkina Faso.

When people thought all was lost, Mwase and his boys rose to life with a 1-0 win over South Sudan away from home before sealing the qualification with yesterday’s final win at home.

The coach’s contract expired last month.