Mixed reaction to Namadingo’s Zulu song

Malawian singer Patience Namadingo has sparked debate on social media having released a song in South Africa’s Zulu language.

The song which is entitled Osazofika dropped into the public domain on Friday, to mark the Genesis of the singer’s music journey in the SADC region.

Some people believe the tune is music to the ear while others are of the view that it has been poorly crafted.

“At first I thought he is speaking in tongues. Namadingo is a transcender. Very creative,” said Harold J Kamphinda Jnr.

Maxwell Phodo also commented: “This song is on point. The Dr is really marching international standards. May he keep up with the good work.”

Some people believe the BET awards aspirant should have not diverted from his Malawian identity.

“I wish he couldn’t go away from his identity just to reach out. We love Jerusalema in their language, what about them in our language? Anyway we all have different styles,” said Cecilia Banda

Namadingo is making strides to establish himself in the SADC region. As such, he is expected to release more songs which people from the region can relate to.

The Mapulani hitmaker is the most followed Malawian musician at the moment. He challenged himself to win two BET awards this year.