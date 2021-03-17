Ethiopian weather good for Flames – Mwase

Flames Coach Meck Mwase says his charges will use Wednesday’s friendly match against Ethiopia in Bahir Dar to acclimatize themselves to hot weather conditions.

The Senior team is using the friendly match to prepare for the two crucial 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan away from home and Uganda five days later at Kamuzu Stadium.

“We have settled in very well. We arrived in Bahir Dar yesterday from Addis Ababa and we had our final session for this afternoon’s match.

“The morale is high and the pitch is good, its only that the temperature is high but that’s what we have to accept from this game.

“The weather condition here is going to help us because the temperature is similar to that of South Sudan so this is really what we want before our game next Wednesday,” said Mwase.

On the inclusion of Robin Ngalande, who has been missing in action for the Malawi National Football Team, the mentor said:

“Ngalande is doing well, he looks good and we have called him because he is playing regularly here for his new club so we are okay with him.”

On his expectations from the friendly match, Mwase said he expects nothing but a win, adding that he will use every player on board.

“Yes, we are going to use every player. With the Covid-19 thing, we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow,” he concluded.

Malawi is third in Group B with four points alongside Burkina Faso and Uganda. A win is a must for Mwase’s men if they are to keep their dreams of qualifying to Cameroon alive.