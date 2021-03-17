Chakwera told to investigate AstraZeneca blood clotting reports

One of Malawi’s faith groups, Freedom of Worship Association Movement, has urged Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to investigate reports that the AstraZeneca vaccine is associated with blood clotting complications.

According to president of the grouping prophet David Mbewe who was speaking to one of the local media, the President Chakwera led government need to seriously re-study the vaccine so as to prove whether the blood clotting reports are true or false.

Prophet Mbewe said the president has the responsibility of making sure that Malawians receive the much recommended vaccine for the pandemic hence the need to investigate AstraZeneca vaccine.

He further added that it is surprising that in countries where the vaccine has been suspended over blood clotting reports, only ordinary citizens are the ones developing complications yet leaders of those countries lead by example in receiving the same vaccine.

The prophet added that looking into the matter it seems leaders of some countries are receiving a separate vaccine to that which ordinary people are receiving in regard to reports that only the citizens are complaining of the complications.

“In countries where the vaccine has been suspended for investigations following reports of complications, their Presidents too led by example in taking the vaccine just as in Malawi.

“One important observation in those countries is that the reported complications have been among the ordinary citizens not their Presidents or other senior government officials,” said Prophet Mbewe.

Mbewe while faulting lack of proper study on the vaccine in the country, has challenged government authorities to assure the citizenry that they will receive the same vaccine which the authorities themselves received.

Recently, reports by some international media outlets has indicated that countries such as Spain, France, Germany, Indonesia and Italy have suspended the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine due to varied side effects, with blood clotting dominating the reports.

Meanwhile, the country continues rolling out the vaccine as Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda through a statement has insisted that a local study has found out that the vaccine has no any negative effects.