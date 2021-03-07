Haiya says it’s an honour to serve on Bullets board

Managing Director of Nyasa Manufacturing Company Limited, Fleetwood Haiya, has expressed delight at being appointed Nyasa Big Bullets’ Interim Vice-President.

The Board of Nyasa Big Bullets FC announced on Friday that Fleetwood Haiya will take over the position of the club’ Interim Vice-President effective 1st March 2021.”

“Mr. Haiya, who is also the Managing Director of Nyasa Manufacturing Company Limited, has previously served as the club’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We congratulate Mr. Haiya as he assumes the more challenging responsibility in the Board,” reads the statement.

Reacting to the development, Haiya said he was delighted with the opportunity to serve the club as the new interim Vice President.

“It is such an honor to be appointed as Nyasa Big Bullets interim Vice President and I would like to thank the President and the entire board of the club for entrusting me to take up this role of which I humbly accepted. I promise that I am going to continue protecting the ethos, the mission and the vision of the club and that indeed that the brand is going to be a commanding one on the market and to make sure that it disassociate itself from thugs, from violence and from any other activity that can destroy the image of our club and our associated stakeholders.”

“I would also want to take this opportunity to ask all the supporters, the board and all the stakeholders to support me as I embark on this journey,” he said.

This means Haiya will serve under Conrad Buckle who is the club’s President.

Bullets is owned by Nyasa Manufacturing Company Limited. Initially, NMC came in as sponsors before taking over the full ownership of the club from the now defunct Board of Trustees.