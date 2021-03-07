Two die in Mangochi road accident

By Michael Chiotcha

A-31- year old Clinical officer at Mangochi District Hospital and a male passenger have died after their motor vehicle collided head on with a truck this morning.

The clinician has been identified as Benson Lungani from Malasa village traditional authority Malenga Chanzi in Nkhotakota district, while the other passenger has not been identified by relatives.

The accident occurred during the morning hours of today at Nansenga area along Arthur Peter Mutharika Road.

Mangochi Police Dputy Spokesperson Tepani Daudi said Lungani was driving Toyota Noah, registration number MC 5259 from the direction of Liwonde heading Mangochi Boma with one passenger on board.

She added that upon arrival at the said place, he was overtaking another motor vehicle but ended in a head on collision with a Howo Sino truck registration number CZ 6795 which was being driven by Fredrick Kalua who was coming from opposite direction.

“Following the impact, Benson Lungani and the unknown passenger died on the spot after they sustained severe injuries and multiple fractures,” Daudi said.

The dead body of the unidentified passenger is being kept at Mangochi mortuary waiting to be identified by relatives.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to people to contact the nearest police or visit Mangochi District Hospital mortuary through Mangochi police if they are missing a relative.

Daudi further appealed to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.