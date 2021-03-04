Khumbanyiwa intensifies campaign for re-election

Former Parliamentarian for Chikwawa East Constituency Rodrick Khumbanyiwa, whose win in the 2019 elections was nullified by the court, has intensified campaign for the March 30 by-election.

Speaking at a rally he held in Group Village Headman Chagambatuka’s area on Wednesday Khumbanyiwa urged people in the constituency to re -elect him during the upcoming 30th March by elections for him to continue development plans he lined up for the area.

Khumbanyiwa who was serving his second five-year term under the United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket before the court nullified his 2019 victory, told people during the rally that he knows their needs as he has been residing in the constituency since he became MP for the area.

Khumbanyiwa said he accepted the court’s decision to nullify his victory with displeasure but he expressed confident he is going to retain his position.

He added that he has fulfilled a number of development projects in his area such as construction of school blocks, teacher’s houses, health posts, boreholes and bridges and he intends to do more once re-elected.

“We have been together all these years. You already know me. You tried me before and I have never disappointed you.

“All am requesting you is to continue giving me your support. I have a lot to offer to this area. Do not be carried away with others whose works you have not seen. Remember closest is the dearest,” said Khumbanyiwa.

During the 2019 Tripartite Elections Khumbanyiwa was declared winner for Chikwawa East Constituency with about 8,478 votes and he was closely followed by Ginford Maulidi who stood on a DPP ticket with 8,261 votes.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate who successfully challenged the results in court, Foster Thepiwa, came third with 5,428 votes.

Khumbanyiwa first became Member of Parliament for Chikwawa East Constituency in 2014 after defeating former parliamentarian for the area Ragson Kamunda Chirwa.