Kajoke suspended from Flames Camp

Flames Technical panel has suspended striker Hassan Kajoke for violating the team’s code of conduct and COVID -19 camping protocols when he left camp without consent.

“The reason for the suspension is that, on the evening of Sunday, 28th February, 2021, the player left the training camp at Mpira Village in Chiwembe for home without the consent of the team manager and or head coach.

“The player only resurfaced on the morning of 1st March 2021 without providing any plausible reason for his absence. This is contrary to Article 14 of the National Team Code of Conduct on Respect for rules during camp and article 7 of the Flames Covid 19- camping protocols on traveling outside the camping area. He is suspended until further notice and left camp on Monday,” said FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

The Flames provisional squad of local based players is in camp preparation for 2022 AFCON qualifying matches against South and Uganda later this month.

Source text: FAM

Photo by Kimpho Loka