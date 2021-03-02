Police probe MP after he shows support for striking teachers

Malawi Police have started investigating Mulanje Bale Member of Parliament (MP) Victor Musowa over Constituency Development Fund (CDF) a day after the legislator spoke about the teachers’ strike in Parliament.

Musowa on Monday urged government to resolve teachers’ concerns over Covid-19 risks allowances. He also faulted Parliament for continuing to meet while children are not learning due to the teachers’ strike.

Today, Leader Kondwani Nankhumwa told the House that Police were at Mulanje District Council where they asked for files on CDF.

According to Nankhumwa who is MP for Mulanje Central, the police told council officials that they were investigating Musowa over alleged abuse of CDF, money which is allocated to constituencies every year for development projects.

Nankhumwa expressed concern that the government is intimidating Musowa for bringing issues to Parliament. He demanded Government to assure opposition MPs of their safety.

Speaking on the issue, Leader of the House, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda said fiscal police are conducting investigations on alleged CDF abuse in various district councils.