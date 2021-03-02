FINCA launches Dabo Dabo promotion

Archangel

In a drive to promote the savings culture and financial health of customers, FINCA Limited has launched the Dabo Dabo Promotion where Fixed Deposit customers stand a chance to win a share of MK2, 300,000 in cash prizes.

Speaking during the launch, FINCA Marketing Manager, Violet Mangani, said the institution thought of the competition as one of appreciating the cordial relationship between the company and their customers.

Mangani said customers who for at least three months place a Fixed Deposit at a minimum of MK50,000, will automatically enter a draw and qualifies to win monthly prizes and a grand prize of MK500,000.

Mangani further explained that multiples of MK50,000 will give every customer more chances to win in the promotion.

“Every customer that places a Fixed Deposit minimum MK50,000 for at least three months, automatically enters a draw to win monthly prizes and a grand prize of MK500,000.

“Customers who deposit more than MK50,000 have a higher chance of winning. For example, MK100,000 gives you two entries, MK200,000 gives you four entries and so on,” explained Mangani.

She further added that company which has 22 branches across Malawi, and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Malawi, empowers its customers to take control of their financial futures and build their financial health.

For over the past 25 years of its existence, the company has provided responsible banking solutions and has developed into a Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution, providing a robust range of credit and savings products.

FINCA Limited is a subsidiary of FINCA Impact Finance, a global network of 20 microfinance banks and institutions that offer innovative, responsible and impactful financial services to low-income clients.