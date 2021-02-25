Covid-19 patient “rescued” from hospital

Community members in Nkhotakota stormed the district’s hospital and “rescued” a Covid-19 patient who later died.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako confirmed the incident during a press on Wednesday.

Reports show that the communities members from Traditional Authority Malengachanzi took away the Covid-19 patient after accusing doctors of lying that the patient had Covid-19.

Kazako yesterday expressed concern over the issue, saying people have been spreading fake news about Coronavirus. He also said that there is fake news about Covid-19 vaccine which government intends to roll out in March. The Minister said the vaccine will lead to a reduction in new Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Since the pandemic hit Malawi last year, there have been several incidences of attacks on health personnel fighting the pandemic.

President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday condemned the behavior saying it will not be tolerated in the country.

Malawi has recorded a total of 31,295 cases including 1,029 deaths. Of these cases, 2,040 are imported infections and 29,255 are locally transmitted. Currently, there are 12,562 active cas4es.