Road to Mwazisi in Rumphi rendered impassable

Constant rains in some parts of Rumphi have rendered the road to Mwazisi, home to Malawi’s first lady Monica Chakwera, impassable.

Passengers are spending nights on the road, a situation most of them have described, in an interview, as disgusting.

Heavy goods vehicles are still failing to pass through and are spending weeks on this dilapidated road.

Referrals from rural hospitals like Mwazisi and Katowo to Rumphi district hospital are equally facing a similar hitch.

The road which leads to Nyika National Park has also hampered numerous economic activities people in this part of Rumphi are engaged in.

“We can’t go and order groceries at the boma. Our Hawkers are stockless. The road condition have impacted our lives greatly,” said Loveness Chawinga, a trader.

Meanwhile, local authorities from Rumphi west constituency have reminded their legislator, Yona adada Wiza Mkandawire to start fulfilling his campaign promises of which one of them was improving road conditions in the area.

Efforts to talk to Mkandawire proved futile several times as his phone lines could not be reached.

This reporter understands that this is the same road, the Malawi government had already funded its construction but, works on it were halted last year.