Mob kills man in Nsanje

By: Topson Banda.

An angry mob in Nsanje has killed a 45-year-old man on allegation that he assaulted his wife and his two step-children.

Nsanje Police spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma has identified the deceased as Fatsani Thom from Nyanderu Village in Traditional Authority Chimombo in Nsanje District.

Thom was killed on February 7, 2021 at Nyanderu Village after being assaulted by members of the community.

It is reported that, Thom was married to Flora Fernando aged 42 of the same village and found her with children from another man.

The two were at loggerheads for some time as the husband accused his wife of having secret love affairs.

On February 6, 2021, the same accusation rose and as usual the husband opted to assault his wife. The wife ran away for her safety, leaving behind two girls, one aged 16 and another aged 5.

The man started beating up the two children and in the process, he caused bodily injuries to the older girl.

Members of the public apprehended Thom and they assaulted him before handing him over to police on February 7, 2021.

After a short time, the condition of the suspect (husband) changed and he was rushed to Nsanje District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was caused due to internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, investigations are in progress to trace and arrest the suspects in connection to the murder of Thom.