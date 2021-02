Malawian gospel musician Wendy Favour Hara has lost her husband.

In a social media post today, the musician has confirmed the death of her husband.

“My husband is gone to be with the Lord,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Malawi24 understands that Harawa’s husband is Waja Mzaza who has died today.

Harawa has been a household name in Malawi music for over 15 years. She started as a secular artist and now she is gospel musician.