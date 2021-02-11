AG Silungwe says interdiction without pay is illegal

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe has taken Malawi Government’s human resource department to task for interdicting civil servants without pay.

Silungwe in a letter said he has been inundated with communications from lawyers representing public officers who have been interdicted without pay.

“Regardless of the circumstances that led to the interdiction of the officers, interdiction without pay is illegal,” said Silungwe in a letter titled ‘introduction on payroll of officers who were interdicted without pay’.

The Tonse Alliance Government, following its win in the 2020 elections, suspended various some senior public officers as part of President Lazarus Chakwera’s goal to clear the rubble in government.

Some public officers have also complained of being unfairly dismissed or transferred.

Silungwe last year warned that Malawi lost K29 billion in two financial years due to illegal dismissals and re-deployment of government employees.