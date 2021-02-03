Kutsaira dumps DPP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe Msinja North Bintony Kutsaira has dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to a letter dated 3 February, 2021 which Kutsaira has written Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, Kutsaira will now become an independent MP.

“I wish to advise that I have resigned as a Member of the Democratic Progressive Party with immediate effect. I will now represent my constituency as an Independent Member of Parliament.

“In view of the foregoing, kindly allocate me a seat on the independent (opposition) benches when the House resumes meeting,” reads the letter.

Kutsaira was elected as legislator on a DPP ticket during the 2019 tripartite elections.

He previously served as DPP Regional Governor for Central Region but was fired by DPP leader Peter Mutharika in March last year, a week after Mutharika also fired Kutsaira from his position as Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

The DPP is now an opposition party following Mutharika’s loss in the June 20 presidential elections.