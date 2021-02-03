Malawi courts yet to conclude 169 cases on attacks against persons with albinism

The Judiciary has been urged to move with speed to conclude 169 cases relating to attacks against persons with albinism.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati said on Tuesday that her ministry is working with Ministry of Justice and enforcement agencies to conclude the cases.

Kaliati said this in Lilongwe during a media briefing on condemning the attack of Saidi Futon Dayton, a 26-year-old person with albinism from Kadewere Village in Mangochi who was killed by thugs.

“Ministry will conclude all albinism cases as soon as possible including those that are affecting high profile people in the country. We also requesting the Judiciary to move with speed in concluding these cases,” she said.

Kaliati encouraged community members in the country to report such cases to their relevant authorities such as police, traditional leaders, community policing and among others so that they can assist the government in fighting against these malpractices.

She reminded the public to ensure that persons with albinism are protected from any abuse, attacks and killings so that they could be able to exercise and enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Executive Secretary for Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Habiba Osman also expressed concern over the lack of conclusion of the cases and urged the Judiciary to move with speed.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested three people in connection to Dyton’s murder.

Source: Mana