MBC boss Sumbuleta fired

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) board has fired MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta, months after he was sent on leave on allegations that he was sexually harassing women at the public broadcaster.

Sumbuleta was sent on leave in October last year over sexual harassment claims.

MBC Board Chairperson Vasco Kachipapa has told the local media that a disciplinary hearing was conducted yesterday.

According to Kachipapa, the board resolved to fire Sumbuleta after he was found guilty on four grounds.

Kachipapa, however, said Sumbuleta’s firing is not in connection to the sexual abuse allegations against him.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission is currently investigating the sexual abuse allegations and recently said that the probe is at an advanced stage as victims have been interviewed.

Meanwhile, MBC Director of News and Programmes Vincent Khonyongwa has decided to retire early.

Sumbuleta and Khonyongwa were holding their positions at MBC last year when the public broadcaster used swearwords against Vice President Saulos Chilima in a propaganda news story. At the time, only junior employees were punished.