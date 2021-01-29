TA Kamenyagwaza dies of Covid-19

Traditional Authority (T/A) Kamenyagwaza 3 of Dedza District has died of Covid-19.

The traditional leader is the sixth chief to die in January 2021 alone

The Ministry of Local Government has confirmed the death of the Dedza chief.

“Chief Kamenyagwaza, real name Luciano Athanasious Kamenyagwaza, died at his home early hours of Friday 29th January 2021 due to COVID-19 related illness,” the ministry said in a statement.

Kamenyagwaza 3 was born on 7th July 1942 and was installed as T/A Kamenyagwaza in 2009.

The chief is survived by a wife, eight children, 27 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Burial of the remains of the late chief Kamenyagwaza will take place today at his Kamenyagwaza Headquarters in Dedza.

His death comes days after Senior Chief Mbenje of Nsanje District also died of Covid-19. The Ministry of Local Government also lost its minister Lingson Belekanyama to Covid-19 earlier this month.