Lipipa donates whole salary to Covid fight

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Noel Lipipa has joined hands with citizens tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in Malawi.

According to an announcement by the leader of the initiative, Stanley Kenani, the former ruling DPP member of Parliament has donated his whole January salary to the Covid fight.

Kenani made the post on his Facebook page before extending his gratitude to the former Bullets administrator.

“We are totally stunned by the support from the Honourable Noel Lipipa, MP for Blantyre City South, who has donated his entire salary for the month of January to the initiative,” posted Kenani whose initiative has since sourced money around a MK100 million.

Lipipa is the first politician who has dedicated his entire monthly salary to the initiative.