Mutharika slams Chakwera handling of Coronavirus, endorses vaccine

Former President Peter Mutharika has faulted the Chakwera led administration over its handling of the coronavirus while at the same time offering that he will take the vaccine when it’s available.

In a report by the Voice of America, Mutharika highlighted that the Chakwera led administration is yet to do more on the vaccine. While praising efforts at enforcing preventive measures, Mutharika said the Chakwera administration has been slow in rolling out tests. According to the report, Mutharika said that tests being conducted in Malawi are insufficient.

Mutharika also faulted the Chakwera administration for not putting in place measures that would cushion the poor from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

“The government needs to put in place measures to ensure that the poor are cushioned,” Mutharika is quoted as saying.

Mutharika’s government had announced a cash transfer as a way of cushioning poor people from the impact of the virus. His government had further reduced the price of fuel as another way of minimising the impacts of the virus. In measures that Chakwera announced, measures cushioning the poor were glossed over.

In the report, Mutharika has as well been quoted as saying that he will get the vaccine once it becomes available in Malawi.

The Covid vaccine has become a bone of contention in Malawi with conspiracy theorists spewing different theories on the vaccine.

Spokesperson for the DPP which Mutharika still heads Brown Mpinganjira faulted Malawi government for entering into a non-indemnity agreement with Covid vaccine providers.