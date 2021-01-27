Coronavirus: Malawi’s cases surpass 20,000

The total number of confirmed cases in Malawi has surpassed 20,000. Over 7,000 of the cases have recovered while 540 people have died.

Currently, the country has 13,005 active cases following a sharp rise in cases this month.

Malawi on Tuesday registered 843 new COVID-19 cases, 225 new recoveries and 22 new deaths.

All new cases are locally transmitted and they include 389 from Blantyre, 68 from Lilongwe, 62 from Nkhata Bay, 38 each from Mchinji and Mzimba North, 32 from Dedza, 31 from Mulanje, 28 from Rumphi, 19 from Kasungu and 17 from Mzimba South.

The 22 new COVID-19 deaths registered include seven from Lilongwe, four from Zomba, two each from Blantyre, Mzimba South, and Kasungu, and one each from Mchinji, Chitipa, Rumphi, Dedza, and Chiradzulu districts.

A total of 328 active cases are admitted and they include 126 in Lilongwe, 95 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 19 in Zomba, 15 in Mzimba North, 12 in Mulanje, eight each in Karonga and Chiradzulu and seven in Kasungu

A total of 132,915tests, have been conducted in the country so far.