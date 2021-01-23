CSEC wants UNIMA delinking to continue

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has told the University of Malawi Council to reverse its decision of suspending the delinking process of University of Malawi constituent colleges and has also demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to explain why he does not want the delinking process to continue.

The organisation made the demand during a press briefing at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday.

CSEC Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe, said the council should allow the process to continue as it is already at its final stage.

Kondowe added that if the directive has come from President Lazarus Chakwera, he should come out clear on why he wants the delinking process to stop since the decision was already consulted and decided on.

The coalition has since given the council and Government 7 days ultimatum to deal with the matter saying it can cause chaos if it is not dealt with urgently.

According to Kondowe, the delinking was initiated to expand space and allow more people in the country to access higher education

On his part, education expert Limbani Nsapato said it is wrong for the council to suspend the process because different stakeholders including Parliament already agreed on delinking the colleges of the University of Malawi.

“I think that there is fear probably from the senior management that may be they will lose their jobs, but the report on delinking taskforce recommends that no one should lose their jobs unless they have reached their retirement age,” he said.