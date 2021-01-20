Namadingo bows to Grace Chinga

Musician Dr Patience Namadingo is on the blink of letting out another product from his reggae mashups’ basket, months after working with the legendary Giddess Chalamanda.

The Urban Music People Awards best male artist of the year 2020 has announced the release of a reggae rendition of the late Grace Chinga’s songs. According to the singer, the artistic work will be freed on Monday next week.

Namadingo has further revealed that the reggae version of the late Grace’ songs will involve her children, Steve and Miracle.

This will be the first time for the BET Awards aspirant to honour the works of a female artist through his reggae mashups project, much to the satisfaction of his fan base.

The Mapulani hit maker has worked with a number of veterans in his reggae series. The list includes Lucius Banda, Billy Kaunda, the Black Missionaries and Giddess Chalamanda.

Namadingo is arguably at the climax of his music career by local standards. Recently, his music video for Mapulani recorded over 2 million views on YouTube. It becomes the first locally produced video to attract the said number of traffic.