Ntcheu police impound 21 motorcycles

In its continued efforts of reducing road accidents in the district, Ntcheu police station has impounded 21 motorcycles over traffic violations.

A team led by the Station Traffic Officer Inspector Masiti impounded motorcycles for the offences ranging from uninsured and unregistered motorcycles as well as driving without licence and crash helmet.

Ntcheu deputy police spokesperson Kwisongole said the team targeted motorcyclists as statistics have shown that most of them are losing their lives due to negligence.

He added that the station will continue with the initiative which will also target motorists in order to bring sanity in the roads of the district.

In a related development, police in the district on Friday mounted snap roadblocks within the township to enforce Coronavirus prevention measures set by the government taskforce on Covid-19.

The team which is being led by the Operations Officer Supt Bophani was reminding road users to put on facemasks and adhere to social distance and seating capacity.