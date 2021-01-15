Chitipa United looking for first league win

Bottom-placed Chitipa United will be looking to get their first Super league win of the season when they play Ekwendeni Hammers today at Karonga Stadium.

Chitipa have played seven games, drawing one and losing six.

General Secretary of the team Duma Ngoma said his side will be hoping to give a smile face to their supporters.

“Yes it’s very painful we have lost almost all our games, but for Saturday’s game it’s time players to showcase that they are here because of fans and they are ready, in fact they promise to give a smile to our supporters and people who follow Chitipa United,” said Ngoma.

Coach for Ekwendeni Hammers Etson Kadenge said his side will play entertaining football against Chitipa United and Karonga United on Friday and Sunday respectively.

“We have some injured players but we believe that all players who signed are good so we do a good replacement and promise to return with all points,” said Kadenge.

Ekwendeni Hammers are coming from a 3-0 win over city rivals Mzuzu Warriors while Chitipa United lost two games last weekend against Civil Sporting and TN Starts.

Hammers are on position 7 with 13 points, while Chitipa have a single point from seven games.