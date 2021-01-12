No foul play in Form 1 selection process, Ministry of Education says

The Ministry of Education has insisted that there was no foul play in the selection of learners to national secondary schools.

The ministry oriented members of the press in Lilongwe on Monday to explain the criteria used during the selection process for students who passed the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) .

This follows social media outcry with people questioning the ministry on how it selected students from the 2020-2021 academic year into public secondary schools.

Deputy Director of Secondary Education, Samuel Chibwana said selection is categorized into 3 parts namely internal, external and special needs.

He said there was no foul play in the selection process as it was done on merit and the controversial quota system was not used.

Principal Secretary in the ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa said some students were left out due to lack of space in national secondary schools.

She added that government is planning to construct more public schools so that a lot of students can be selected in the next academic year.

Meanwhile, the office of the Ombudsman is expected to audit the selection process to check if proper processes were used.