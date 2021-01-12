Make tough decisions on Covid-19 – APM to Chakwera

Malawi former President Peter Mutharika has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to make tough decisions on the rampaging Covid-19 which has since claimed two lives in Chakwera’s cabinet.

In a Facebook post reacting to the death of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia who was also Minister for Transport, Mutharika said that Malawi needs to act tough on the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, Mutharika expressed his sadness on the death of Mia who has succumbed to Covid-19. He also expressed the same and sympathy to Minister of Local Government Lingston Belekanyama who passed on this morning to Covid-19.

As a sum up to his remarks, Mutharika has called on the leadership of Malawi to take tough action and measures against the virus.

In 2020, Mutharika’s government imposed a lockdown over the threat of coronavirus. Street protests and a court injunction forced his government to rescind the decision.

On the way to the 2020 electoral rerun, Mutharika stayed shy of the campaign trail and revealed that it was due to the coronavirus that he could not competently campaign.

Meanwhile President Chakwera is expected to address the nation this afternoon.