Sulom to comply with court order

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it will comply with the Court Order which was obtained by a group of musicians against Malawi Government’s decision to impose new Covid-19 restrictions during the festive season.

On Tuesday, The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 restricted any public gathering to 100 people for the next two weeks.

The new restrictions meant every public gathering was only allowed to attract the population of less than 100 people.

This affected musicians, religious groupings and the sports fraternity.

Soon after the new restrictions, Sulom had issued a statement saying all the weekend games would be played behind the closed doors.

“The Super League of Malawi would like to advise all member clubs that all TNM Super League games will proceed as per released fixtures with strict adherence to the Presidential Covid-19 guidelines and directives.”

“Kindly be informed that games shall now be played without spectators for the next two weeks as directed by the Task Force on Covid-19. This follows the upsurge of the second phase of Covid-19 cases,” reads the statement.

But after the injunction, Sulom says it will respect the decision just the way it complied with other statutory regulations.

“Kindly note that as a law abiding citizen, Sulom will comply with the court order just as we have been complying with other statutory regulations,” reads the statement.

“This means football fans will be allowed to watch games till the 31st December when the two parties will meet to review the stay order,” Sulom said in a statement.