MANEB says security tight for fresh exams

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) Acting Executive Director, Professor Dorothy Nampota, says security is tight for the fresh exams and Malawians should not expect another examination leakage.

Nampota made the remarks during a press briefing held today in Zomba.

MANEB will hold the fresh exams after the 2020 exams were cancelled due to leakage of exam papers.

Nampota said that there has been mutual agreement among security agents to share responsibilities as the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will provide security at exam storage facilities while the Malawi Police will be at exam centres.

She warned people against engaging in any form of examination malpractices saying security is tight.

She also revealed that that Government has provided all the required funding for the re-administration of the examination.

“Funds for the science practical examination have already been disbursed to schools and the schools should procure the items before the 4th of January 2021. No schools should demand fees from candidates for the practicals,” she said.

A total of 154, 156 candidates registered to sit for the exams and MANEB has prepared for all the candidates.