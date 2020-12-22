Bishop Malasa’s followers attacks priests: Call Priest’s wives poor prostitutes

By Synd Kalimbuka

Followers of Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa of Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) on Saturday invaded houses of some priests and threatened to deal with them if they continue demanding Malasa’s removal.

Malasa’s followers invaded parishes such as Liwonde in Machinga, Mmangas in Balaka and Mpinganjira in Mangochi.

Ten men who were spotted in residential areas of some priests were using a minibus registration number 7153 and were carrying panga knives.

According to Fr. Atley Vumbwe of Liwonde Parish, the men who were in black clothes and goggles found his children where they revealed themselves that they are supporters of Bishop Malasa who waited at diocesan headquarters at Malosa in Zomba for those who wanted to transfer Malasa to his home village.

“These people threatened to deal with me if I continue supporting that bishop Malasa should resign,” he confirmed.

Fr. Vumbwe also mentioned some fellow priests from Mangochi who were among the team that was seen using the said minibus in Mangochi.

Another priest who witnessed the threat head on is Rev. Fr. Captain Mphatso Bango of Mmangas parish in Balaka who said they went to his house. According to Bango, the group had panga knives in their minibus.

Wife to Fr. Njalamano Banda of Mpinganjira parish in Mangochi said in an interview with this publication on Monday at her residential house that they left the message to pass to Fr. Banda that he will be dealt with if he continues supporting Bishop Malasa’s transfer to his home village.

“They threatened me to an extent of calling me a poor and prostitute woman,” she added.

All the concerned priests reported the incidents to their nearby police station for safety.

When contacted, Eastern region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka confirmed that the police received complaints from the priests in Machinga, Balaka and Mangochi but could not say much as investigation on the matter is underway.

According to information our reporter got, Anglican petitioners planned to have transfer bishop Malasa from Malosa to his home village in Mangochi for alleged mismanagement of funds meant for priests and womanising among others.

Having heard this, Bishop Malasa allegedly informed his supporters to wait for the petitioners and block them from fulfilling their plans.

Over two years now petitioners have been demanding the immediate resignation of the Anglican bishop.

Malasa has been at this position to a period close to 11 years.