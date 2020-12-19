Senior group headman arrested for raping child

By Topson Banda

Police at Mponela in Dowa have arrested Senior group village headman Mangadzi aged 35 for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The traditional leader, real name Ronald Kachikhade, committed the offence in August this year at Chakhaza village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in the district.

According to Mponela Police Deputy Publicist Macpatson Msadala, the victim wrote the last primary school leaving certificate of education (PSLCE) examination.

On December 12, 2020 mother to the victim saw signs of pregnancy on her daughter and asked her the one responsible. The child mentioned Senior group village headman Mangadzi and this led to the chief’s arrest.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement which contravenes Section 138 of the Penal code.

Kachikhade hails from Msiwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.