Malawian movie producer up for international award

Malawian movie producer Hastings Golosi has earned a nomination in the African Youth Awards.

Golosi has been nominated in the Social Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Speaking an interview with Malawi24, Golosi said the nomination is a clear indication that his work is getting international recognition and further said the nomination on its own is a motivation for him to continue working hard.

“It is also a motivation to fellow brothers and who are also doing the same. The exposure I will gain will positively contribute to my career as it will be easier to go for challenges and opportunities across Africa.” said Golosi.

Golosi has so far produced more than 200 music videos for musicians from Malawi and other countries. The artists include Olivia from Zambia, Tanaka from Japan.

He is also the executive producer of the first ever feature film called Fatsani which is yet to come out on April 30 next year.

The 2020 Awards which is being held in partnership with Kenley College and Avance Media will open public voting on Monday 14th December.

The voting process will present the opportunity for Africans to select their most outstanding young African nominees from each category up to the 28th December 2020 when the voting portal will be closed, which will enable a winner to be selected and announced on Friday 1st January 2020.

Notable Past recipients of the Africa Youth Awards include AU Youth Envoy, Aya Chebbi, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ilwad Elman, and former Commonwealth Youth Council President, Ahmed Adamu.