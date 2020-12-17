Malawi’s Coronavirus data system run by US organisation, China claims

There is still confusion over who runs Malawi’s Coronavirus data system even though the Ministry of Health has insisted that Malawi controls its own system.

A scientist at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital revealed that Malawi’s Coronavirus data system is run from China but the Chinese Embassy in Malawi has denied the claims.

According to the Embassy, its investigation has revealed that the data system is run by Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) which is headquartered in the United States of America.

However, the Ministry of Health has disputed all these claims saying they are false.

“Malawi has its own data system,” spokesperson for the ministry said.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, CHAI and China are some of the partners that have been supporting Malawi in its response to the pandemic.

Malawi has recorded total of 6,091 cases including 187 deaths. Of these cases, 1,192 are imported infections and 4,899 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,661 cases have now recovered, 106 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 61 of which three are currently admitted: two at Kamuzu Central Hospital, and one at Zomba Central Hospital.

A total of 80,103 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.