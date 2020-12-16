Chilima says Tonse will not abandon DPP projects

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has assured people in Thyolo that the Tonse Alliance administration will complete projects which were initiated during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

Chilima said this on 16 December, 2020 when he expects the construction of district commissioner offices in the district.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project and assured that the government will ensure that it is completed.

“I am here to see the progress of this project because the money that is used to construct this comes from your taxes, so we want project like these to be done free of corruption. Allow me also to say that Tonse government will continue all the projects that have been already started by the former government, we will not leave any project uncompleted,” said Chilima.

Chilima added that police offices in the district will be renovated once DC’s offices construction come to an end.

As the National Tree Planting Season has been launched today, Chilima called upon people of Thyolo district to plant trees during this rainy season saying trees are important.

He said: “Everyone should take part planting trees during this season beacause trees provide us fire wood, helps in conserving our land by protecting from soil erosions and also assist us with fresh air as well as facilitating the coming of good rain.”

After inspecting the construction of DC’s offices, Chilima also visited Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST).